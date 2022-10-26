Vertis Renee Riser
DALLAS — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Interment; Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Ms. Riser was born March 3, 1964 and died October 17, 2022.
