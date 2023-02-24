Vicki Dumont
ORE CITY — Memorial services for Vicki Dumont, 70, will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Ore City under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. Mrs. Dumont was born July 2, 1952 and passed away November 27, 2022. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
