LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Vicki Strickland, of Longview, 12 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Interment, Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Strickland was born December 6, 1963, and died January 9, 2020.
Vicki Strickland
