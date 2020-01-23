LOS ANGELES, CA — Funeral services are scheduled for Vickie Bradley Williams, 54, of Los Angeles, CA, 12 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Harris Chapel Church of Christ, Longview. Interment, Memory Park Cemetery, Longview. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mrs. Williams was born June 14, 1965, in Los Angeles, CA, and died January 7, 2020.
Vickie Bradley Williams
