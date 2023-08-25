Victor Boyd
LINDEN — Services for Victor Boyd, 63, of Avinger will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Pinecrest Baptist Church in Linden. Burial will follow at Pruitt Lake Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Visitation is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
