Victor Nachito Aveldan
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Victor Nachito Aveldano, 4, of Henderson, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, at Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I. on Highland Drive in Henderson. Nachito passed away on May 27, 2022. He was born March 3, 2018.
