LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Viola Manning, of Longview, 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Memory Park Mausoleum. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Manning was born August 2, 1932, and died December 19, 2020.
Viola Manning
