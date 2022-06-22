Virginia Woods
CARTHAGE, TX — Funeral service for Virigina Woods, 80, of Carthage will be 2 pm on Wednesday, June 22 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is 1-2 pm Wednesday. Mrs. Woods was born Dec 5, 1941 in the Deadwood Community of Panola County and passed away June 18, 2022 in Carthage. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
