VIRLENE WEBB ABRON
GILMER — SERVICES FOR VIRLENE ABRON WILL BE SATURDAY, 31 DECEMBER AT 12PM AT FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD IN GILMER. MRS. ABRON WAS BORN 30 SEPTEMBER 1948 IN GILMER AND DIED 17 DECEMBER AT HER RESIDENCE. INTERMENT WILL BE AT SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.