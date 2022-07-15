Virron Dewayne Crayton
HALLSVILLE — Memorial Celebration of Life for Virron Dewayne Crayton on Saturday July 16, 2022 at 11: 00 a.m., will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church 9157 US Highway 59 South Marshall, Texas 75672. Pastor Jesse L. Russell, officiating. Please send NO Flowers to the Funeral Home.
