Vivian Ann ‘Howard’ Hamilton
LONGVIEW, TX — A service of Celebration for Vivian will be held Saturday at 10:am at Plain Truth Kingdom of God Int’l Church.
She will rest in Carterville Cemetery in Hallsville, TX
A viewing will be from 2:pm to 6:pm today at Bigham Mortuary
