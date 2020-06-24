LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for W. Gene White, 93, of Longview, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Interment, Judson Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. White was born March 21, 1927, in Glenwood, and died June 18, 2020.
W. Gene White
