Walter Alexander Nichols
JEFFERSON — Walter Alexander Nichols age 84, passed away November 28, 2022 in Jefferson, Texas. Mr. Nichols was born in Adrian, Michigan on June 07, 1938. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Kildare Cemetery in Kildare, Texas under the direction of Downs Funeral Home.
