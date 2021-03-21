Wanda Gay Majors
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Wanda G. Majors are scheduled for Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service. The full obituary and online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
