Wanda Mae Titus
LONGVIEW — A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Wanda M. Titus age 78 of Longview, Texas. She was born on September 20, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Wanda passed away on October 2, 2021 in Longview. East Texas Funeral Home in charge of cremation services.
