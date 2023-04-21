Wanda Mae Whaley
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Wanda Mae Whaley, 77, of Cleveland, TX will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Hughes Springs. Interment will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home of Hughes Springs. An online guest book can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.

