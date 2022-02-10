Wanda May Holt Smith
LONGVIEW — Wanda was born Nov. 13, 1935 in Gas, KS. She departed this life Sun., Feb. 6, 2022 in Longview, TX. Services will be live-streamed 2 p.m. Sat. Feb. 12. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Wanda Smith to the charity of your choice.
