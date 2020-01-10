GILMER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Wanda Whitmire Boen, 86, of Ore City, 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ore City Church of Christ. Interment, Ore City Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ore City Church of Christ. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Ore City. Ms. Boen was born April 29, 1933, in Nolan County, and died January 9, 2020.
Wanda Whitmire Boen
