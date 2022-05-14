Warren Boniol, Jr.
BECKVILLE, TX — Warren Boniol, Jr., 40, of Beckville, TX, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022 in Beckville. Warren Bernice Boniol, Jr. was born on April 5, 1982, in Carthage, TX. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
