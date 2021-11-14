Wayne B. Thomas
WASKOM — Visitation for Wayne B. Thomas of Waskom will be from 10-11, Tuesday, November 16th preceding the funeral at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church in Marshall with Rev. David Rice and Rev. Derrick Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in Panola Mt Zion Cemetery. Mr. Thomas was born February 16, 1932 and passed away November 12, 2021.
