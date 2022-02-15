Waynette Simmons Edwards
HENDERSON, FORMERLY OF SHREVEPORT — Funeral services for Mrs. Waynette Simmons Edwards, 72, of Henderson, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Henderson Metro Church. Visitation, 10 a.m. until service time , Thursday, at the church. Mrs. Edwards passed away February 12, 2022. She was born June 21, 1949.
