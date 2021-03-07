Wendell N. Ellison
GILMER, TEXAS — Wendell Ellison, 68, of Gilmer, went home to his Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Concord Cemetery in Upshur County, Texas.
