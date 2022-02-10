Wendell Ray Buckner, Sr.
AUSTIN — Graveside services for Mr. Wendell Ray Buckner Sr., 83, of Austin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Mays Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Buckner passed from this life on February 6, 2022. He was born November 17, 1938.
