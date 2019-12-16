WINONA — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Wilber R. Smith, 67, of Winona, 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Smith was born March 21, 1952, in Bluefield, West Virginia, and died December 13, 2019.
Wilber R. Smith
