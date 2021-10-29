Wilbert Eugene DeRouen
LONGVIEW — Memorial Service for Mr. Wilbert Eugene DeRouen, 82, of Longview, Texas will be schedule at a later date. Under the direction of MD Funeral Home Longview, Texas. Mr. Wilbert Eugene DeRouen was born April 7, 1939 in Weeks Island, LA and passed away on October 25, 2021.
