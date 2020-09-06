ORE CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Wilburn Ray Glover, 52, of Ore City, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Ore City Community Center. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Ore City. Mr. Glover was born September 16, 1967, and died September 2, 2020.
Wilburn Ray Glover
