William Bruce Lowry
HALLSVILLE — A graveside service for William Bruce Lowry, 62 of Hallsville, will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in the Hallsville Cemetery at 10 A.M. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm at Welch Funeral Home in Longview. Bruce was born on March 21, 1960 in Woodward, Oklahoma and died on May 14, 2022 in Longview, Texas.
