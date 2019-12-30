BIG SANDY — Funeral services are scheduled for William Estell “Bill” Vaughan, Jr., of Big Sandy, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Hoover Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mr. Vaughan, Jr. was born July 10, 1925, and died December 23, 2019.
William Estell "Bill" Vaughan, Jr.
