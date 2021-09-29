William Hardie Thompson
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. William Hardie Thompson, 77, of Carthage, Texas. Mr. Thompson was born February 26, 1944 in Kingsland, Arkansas. He passed this life September 27, 2021 peacefully at his Carthage, Texas home.
