William Howard Mullins, Jr.
GILMER — William Howard Mullins, Jr., 56, of Gilmer, passed away peacefully and is at rest with his Lord. William was born May 4, 1965, in Bossier City, Louisiana. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.
