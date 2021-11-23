William Larry Smelley
LONGVIEW — Visitation for Wm Larry Smelley of Longview, will be 5-7PM, Tuesday, at East Texas Funeral Home in Longview. Graveside services will be at 10AM, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Winterfield Cemetery in Longview. Mr. Smelley passed away November 20, 2021, in Longview. A formal obituary can be found at www.easttexasfuneral.com
