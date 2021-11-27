William M. Blair lll
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® visitation for William M. Blair III, will be held at Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.William was born on July 3, 1969 in Champaign, Illinois and died on November 24, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
