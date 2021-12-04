William Ossie “Bill” Porterfield
MARSHALL — Bill Porterfield, passed away as a result of an accidental fall on November 30, 2021. Visitation will be held at Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 1-2pm. Graveside service will follow at 2pm. Full obituary may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
