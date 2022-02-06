William Villyard
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for William Villyard will be Friday, February 11 at 2 pm with a visitation taking place one hour prior to the service. A burial will follow at Kilgore City Cemetery. Mr. Villyard was born on October 7, 1941 and passed away on February 2, 2022. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.