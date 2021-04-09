Willie Edward Johnson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mr. Willie Johnson, of Longview, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Johnson was born July 17, 1941 and passed away March 29, 2021.
