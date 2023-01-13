Willie Fern Whitman
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Willie F. Whitman, 93, of Longview, 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Harrison St. Church of Christ. Interment Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will be Monday, January 16, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Whitman was born April 25, 1929, in Hallsville TX and died January 7, 2023.
