MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Willie Gene Whitaker, 85, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Whitaker was born November 29, 1934, in Longview, and died April 21, 2020.
Willie Gene Whitaker
MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Willie Gene Whitaker, 85, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Whitaker was born November 29, 1934, in Longview, and died April 21, 2020.
MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Willie Gene Whitaker, 85, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Whitaker was born November 29, 1934, in Longview, and died April 21, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Longview apartments sold in $52.5M deal
- Longview woman gets 16 years for robbery
- Masked: Are East Texans protecting themselves?
- More recoveries in Gregg County as restrictions begin to ease
- ET Football: Gladewater's Berry resigns, accepts Lobo coordinator position
- Desperate times: Laid off, furloughed East Texans navigate uncertainty
- Longview man files federal lawsuit on mistaken identity claims
- Longview missionaries recover from COVID-19
- East Texas area's unemployed 'scrimp and scrape' to make ends meet
- Tractor-trailer lands in creek after crash on I-20 south of Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.