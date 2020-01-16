MARSHALL, TEXAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Willie Haggerty, 94, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the annex building only. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Haggerty was born December 22, 1925, in Karnack, and died January 10, 2020.
Willie Haggerty
