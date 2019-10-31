Willie James Little II

LONGVIEW - Funeral services are scheduled for Emmitt Marks, 79, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Mashall. Interment, with military honors at McJohnson Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Marks was born January 25, 1940, in Marshall, and died October 24, 2019.
