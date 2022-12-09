Willie Jewel Benjamin
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Willie Jewel Benjamin will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2, Marshall. Visitation 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Black’s Family Center. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Winners announced in 40 Under Forty awards
- Purdue QB with family following brother's death
- PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty Top 3 finalists
- Former Lobo King enters transfer portal
- PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty winners
- PHOTOS: 40 Under Forty attendees
- Business Beat: Longview Square Apartments project begins
- Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
- Editorial: Kelly Wilson case shows high cost of bogus prosecutions
- PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty awards ceremony, banquet
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.