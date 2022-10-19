Willie June Roach
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Center Hill Baptist Church, Marshall, TX. Interment; Center Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, October 21, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mr. Roach was born September 1, 1950 and died October 12, 2022.
