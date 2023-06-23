Willie Lee Canada
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Willie L. Canada 83, of Longview, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Red Oak Baptist Church. Longview. Interment will follow at Grable Cemetery, Kilgore. Arrangements by Stanmore Funeral Home. A viewing will be 1-6 pm Friday, June 23, 2023 at the funeral home.
