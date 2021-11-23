Willie Lee Carrington
MT. PLEASANT — Willie Lee Carrington passed away November 17, 2021 at Greenhill Villas of Mt. Pleasant at the age of 85. His graveside service will be November 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at West Chapel Cemetery, Leesburg, with Rev. Jerral Walker as eulogist under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
