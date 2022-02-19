Willie Odis “Moody” Dodson
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Willie Dodson, 94, of Daingerfield will be 2 PM Sat., Feb 19, 2022 at Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Burial will follow in Daingerfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 PM prior to the service. A memorial guest-book may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
