Willie Simmons III
LONGVIEW — Mr. Willie Simmons III, 54, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Longview, TX was born August 16, 1968 and passed away on April 19, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Red Oak Baptist Church. Masks Must Be Worn. Burial will be at Perry Clay Cemetery. Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, April 29,2022 at M D Funeral Home Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.