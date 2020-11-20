GLADEWATER — Graveside services are scheduled for Willma “Nezzetta” Shaddox, 88, of Gladewater, 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Gladewater Memorial Park. Interment, Gladewater Memorial Park. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mrs. Shaddox was born July 30, 1932, and died November 18, 2020.
Willma “Nezzetta” Shaddox
