LONGVIEW — Wilma Stewart Fuselier, 89, of Waskom. Interment, Cremation. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Fuselier was born June 5, 1930, in Shiloh Community, DeSoto Parish, Louisiana, and died April 12, 2020.
Wilma Stewart Fuselier
