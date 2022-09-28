Winona Carole Mays
LONGVIEW — Winona Carole Mays, 85, of Longview, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at East Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The full obituary and guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
