Winona Lyda Hamilton Hightower
KILGORE — Service for Winona Lyda Hamilton Hightower, 82, of Kilgore will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at two o’clock in the afternoon at Danville Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore from six till eight o’clock in the evening.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.