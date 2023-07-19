Winsell C. Coleman .
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Winsell C. Coleman, 71, of Longview, will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Mt Olive Baptist Church, Longview, TX. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Garden.. Arrangements by Stanmore Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held 1-6 PM Friday, July 21, 2023 at the funeral home.
